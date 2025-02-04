Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Nandi Mehta - Soccer

Feb 4, 2025

School: Northwestern University
Year: 2016
Major: Economics and International Studies

Nandi Mehta is a Northwestern University senior majoring in economics and international studies. A member of the women’s soccer team, she was named co-captain in 2014 and 2015. She’s also pursuing a Kellogg School of Management Undergraduate certificate in managerial analytics. Mehta was a 2013 and 2014 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society inductee. She devotes time to working with youth soccer teams and soccer and science programs at local schools.

Suggested for You
Alisa
Female Sport Finalists
Alyssa Domico - Softball
Related Stories
Alisa
Female Sport Finalists
Alyssa Domico - Softball
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Faculty, Lab Manager, Respiratory Care Therapist Program – 12 months
Community College of Baltimore County
Director of Athletics & Recreation
Alvernia University
Postdoctoral Research Fellow Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
University of Michigan
Military Education Coordinator
University of Maryland Global Campus
Senior Manager, Planning Project
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers