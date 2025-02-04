Nandi Mehta - Soccer

School: Northwestern University

Year: 2016

Major: Economics and International Studies

Nandi Mehta is a Northwestern University senior majoring in economics and international studies. A member of the women’s soccer team, she was named co-captain in 2014 and 2015. She’s also pursuing a Kellogg School of Management Undergraduate certificate in managerial analytics. Mehta was a 2013 and 2014 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society inductee. She devotes time to working with youth soccer teams and soccer and science programs at local schools.