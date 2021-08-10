Senior soccer player Uriel Garcia at the University of Houston-Victoria has played 43 games throughout his college career, helping his team to two Red River Athletic Conference championships along the way. He’s a recipient of the 2019 Champions of Character award, he was named a 2018 Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete and he was named a RRAC Scholar Athlete for four years. On the dean’s list for six semesters, he’s a major in kinesiology. When not on the field, Garcia’s charitable spirit has led him to be an active volunteer in the cleanup following Hurricane Harvey; a UHV soccer camp volunteer; a 5-year participant in the Movember movement; a volunteer for the team’s annual blood drive; and a volunteer at the local animal control center.