Aaron Boyd

cmaadmin (EDU)
Aug 10, 2021

School: Virginia Tech
Year: Senior
Major: Business Information and Technology

In the course of his swimming career, senior Aaron Boyd, a business information and technology major at Virginia Tech, qualified in 2019 for the U.S. Open and in 2018 qualified for four events at the ACC Championships in fly and free. That year, he placed 10th in the 400 free relay. Consistently on the dean’s list and honor roll, Boyd also serves as an Adopt-A-Family committee chair and a THRIVE ambassador for Virginia Tech’s athletic mental health programming.

