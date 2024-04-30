Jaqueline Azevedo

School: University of California, Merced

Major: Management and Business Economics

Year: Junior



Jacqueline Azevedo is “an unbelievable joy to coach,” said Johnny Bega, head coach of women’s water polo at the University of California, Merced. Azevedo, a first-team selection on the 2023 roster of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars, has matured in her role as an attacker for Bobcats water polo while excelling academically. “Jackie Azevedo is a person who wants more,” said Bega. “She makes things happen, getting out of her comfortable zone. Jackie started water polo for the first time ever in October of 2023.” The management and business economics major also fulfills other responsibilities, including as a community service volunteer, a resident assistant, a member of the Business Society, and a senator at-large for the Associated Students of UC Merced.