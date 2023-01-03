Illinois State University to Launch Online Seminar Series to Teach Faculty on Creating Inclusive Classes

Illinois State University will be launching an online seminar series to help teach faculty how to create inclusive and equitable classes.

The seminar series – through the school’s Center for Integrated Professional Development – will include five seminars over 2023, starting with three in the spring: “Equitable and Inclusive Course Materials;” “Equitable and Inclusive Student Interaction and Participation;” and “Equitable and Inclusive Assessment, Learning Activities, and Feedback.”

The other two will be “The Equitable and Inclusive Syllabus” and “Equitable and Inclusive Classroom Culture.” Registration is required to attend any of the five.

“There is a greater awareness of the need on our campus for workshops on equitable teaching. People are working to understand what ‘equitable’ means for their courses,” said Dr. Deneca Avant, interim assistant vice president for faculty development, diversity, and learning.