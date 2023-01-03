Wayne State University Receives $6 Million Grant for Humanities Faculty Cluster Hire and Black Studies Center

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 3, 2023

Wayne State University has received $6 million for a cluster hire program to recruit and hire 30 new humanities faculty and create a Black Studies center.Dr. M. Roy WilsonDr. M. Roy Wilson

The multi-million dollar grant – from The Mellon Foundation – will allow the school to recruit 10 tenure-track faculty; 10 tenured associate or full professor-level faculty; and 10 early career scholars for the Pathway to Faculty program, an initiative to prepare people for tenure-track roles.

“Wayne State is located in the largest majority-Black city in America, and our curricula should reflect that with more courses that center the Black experience and the role that race has played in American history, culture, and society,” said Wayne State Provost Dr. Mark Kornbluh. “This grant propels us to build a more inclusive curriculum, a broader research agenda, and deeper impact on our community by dramatically increasing the number of faculty members whose work centers the Black experience.”

The focus of the hires will be on scholars whose research interests involve matters of people of color, race, racism, inequality, and struggles for equality and justice.

The grant also helps fund the launch of the Detroit Center for Black Studies, which will be faculty-led and help connect Black Studies faculty from Michigan institutions.

“With this Mellon-supported initiative, we aim to have a major impact on the key work of Wayne State: research, teaching, community engagement, and student success,” said Dr. M. Roy Wilson, President of Wayne State. “We are committed to building a much more inclusive public research university that better reflects and serves our city, state and nation. Ultimately, we believe that these hires and the curricula and community ties they develop will help us continue to increase success rates across our entire student population.”

Read Next
Dr. Deneca Winfrey Avant
Faculty & Staff Issues
Illinois State University to Launch Online Seminar Series to Teach Faculty on Creating Inclusive Classes
January 3, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Deneca Winfrey Avant
Faculty & Staff Issues
Illinois State University to Launch Online Seminar Series to Teach Faculty on Creating Inclusive Classes
Cabrini University
Faculty & Staff Issues
Cabrini University Lays Off Six Full-Time Faculty, Some Tenured, As Part of Budget Cuts
University Of Florida
Faculty & Staff Issues
University of Florida Faculty Voice Concerns About Potential Five-Year Tenure Faculty Review
The New School
Faculty & Staff Issues
New School Part-Time Faculty Reach Agreement with University, Agrees to End Strike
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More