Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Faculty Members Express No-Confidence in Columbia University President

Johnny Jackson
May 17, 2024

Some members of the faculty at Columbia University have lodged a vote of no-confidence for the university’s president, Dr. Minouche Shafik.

Dr. Minouche ShafikDr. Minouche ShafikThose participating in the vote and members of the Columbia University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) have expressed concern with the university’s response to antiwar protests and encampments in April. Law enforcement made several arrests and the administration issued suspensions of students involved in the on-campus demonstrations.

Shafik said, then, that “Because my first responsibility is safety, with the support of the University’s Trustees, I made the decision to ask the New York City Police Department to intervene to end the occupation of Hamilton Hall and dismantle the main encampment along with a new, smaller encampment.”

Notwithstanding, the Columbia AAUP Chapter signed onto the national organization’s statement, “In Defense of the Right to Free Speech and Peaceful Protest on University Campuses.”

The statement read, in part: “We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the heavy-handed, militaristic response to student activism that we are seeing across the country. At this critical moment, too many cowardly university leaders are responding to largely peaceful, outdoor protests by inviting law enforcement in riot gear to campus and condoning violent arrests.

“These administrators are failing in their duty to their institutions, their faculty, their students, and their central obligation to our democratic society. When university administrators limit when, where, and how free speech may be exercised, and require advanced applications for permission of such expression, they effectively gut the right itself. To insist that harsh discipline and violent repression are necessary to combat hate on a college campus is a pretext to suppress protest and silence speech.”

Suggested for You
A group of tenure and tenure-track faculty members at Michigan State University are seeking union recognition from the Board of Trustees.
Faculty & Staff Issues
Michigan State Tenure Faculty Continue Push for Union Recognition
The American Bar Association has proposed changes to standards to strengthen job protections for untenured law faculty.
Faculty & Staff Issues
ABA Proposes Increased Job Protections for Untenured
Gregory Smith
Faculty & Staff
Smith Named Chancellor at the San Diego Community College District
City College of San Francisco expects to rehire faculty members who were laid off last spring, according to reports.
Faculty & Staff Issues
City College of San Francisco to Rehire Faculty Laid Off Last Spring
Related Stories
Tyler Bickford
Faculty & Staff Issues
Pitt Faculty Ratifies First Union Contract
Dr. Gene D. Block.
Faculty & Staff Issues
UCLA Faculty, Staff Demand Chancellor’s Resignation
I Stock 690699518
Faculty & Staff Issues
Calls for Change at Penn State
Dr. Christopher Cox
Faculty & Staff Issues
Cal State System Unionized Faculty to Go On Strike
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Chair of the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial & Systems Engineering
Georgia Tech
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Dean, School of Social Work
Virginia Commonwealth University
Laboratory Instructor in Biological Sciences
Dartmouth College
Assistant Vice President and Dean for Intercultural Engagement
Oberlin College
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics