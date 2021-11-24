More Than 50 Years Later, The Citadel's First Two Black Cadets Receive Recognition for Desegregating the School

Jessica Ruf
Nov 24, 2021

Charles Foster and Joseph Shine are finally getting the recognition they were due more than 50 years ago when they became The Citadel's first two Black students, and desegregated the Corps of Cadets. Downplaying their contributions at the time, The Citadel is now commemorating the two men, both of whom are now dead. 

A9107931 M 1024x683During its 2021 homecoming weekend earlier this month, military school presented a large portrait of Foster and Shine, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in their uniforms. At 5 feet long and roughly 4 ½ feet tall, The Citadel says it's now the largest portrait in the great hall of the Daniel Library.

According to The State, both men endured varying degrees of racism at the school, with Shine telling one historian that their classmates ranged from "supportive"  some called for Corps-wide boycotts and walk outs in solidarity  to "outright racists"  some threw epithets their way and charged at them while dressed like klansmen.

“To say the road was difficult was an understatement,“ said Theodore “Tip” Hargrove III, who spoke at the portrait installation ceremony. “It’s no secret about the racism that existed throughout all of America, not just the deep South. But they had allies.”

During the ceremony, Samantha Walton, South Carolina Corps of Cadets Regimental Public Affairs Officer, presented a framed African American Society cadet patch to Shine's wife, Margaret Louise Beane Seymour, a senior United States District Judge for South Carolina, who said it was "an honor to be there."

“This is really important to us, to the family,” Foster's cousin Genea Galloway stated in a news release. “And to know that he’s inspired other African Americans and people of color to get an education here? We’re proud of this moment.”


Related Stories
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III
Awards/Honors
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski Receives Dr. John Hope Franklin Award
Class of 2019 EOF graduates
Students
Low-Income Students Blossom at the Future College Graduate Academy at Montclair State
Download (3)
Faculty & Staff
USC Rossier’s ‘Transformational’ Faculty of Color Hires
Non Binary 600x600
Leadership & Policy
Study: How NYC Legislation Addresses Gender Equity
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Prof of Practice Public Relations & Strategic Comm
Southern Methodist University, MSA CCPA Division
Winegarden Professor, CIT
University of Michigan - Flint
Psychotherapist
Berea College
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate/Full Professor
Arizona State University
Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine
NC State College of Veterinary Medicine
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Supporting Diverse Professionals in Higher Education with Chris Moody - Executive Director, American College Personnel Association (ACPA)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More