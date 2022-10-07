Oklahoma City Community College Awarded $1.16 Million TRIO Grant to Help Non-Traditional Students

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 7, 2022

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been awarded a federal grant for more than $1 million to help older adults pursue higher education, with the goal of increasing the number of non-traditional students in college.Oklahoma City Community College

The $1.16 million TRIO grant – from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) – will aid first generation, English-as-a-second-language, military family, and low-income Oklahomans. 

“We know that with first gen, low income, or marginalized populations sometimes the basic necessities are hard to come by,” said Crystal Mohamed, OCCC director of TRIO programs.

More than 50% of OCCC students are minorities. 

“Either they need to learn English, maybe single parents, they could have transportation challenges, they could be having challenges gaining employment,” said Doralicia Sandoval, OCCC director of community outreach and education.

Mohamed said: “As a minority- female myself it is something really powerful to see the support and the help and assistance, just the desire to want to see me do better. Want to see individuals that look like me do better.”

Related Stories
Deborahbudd Crisserbug
Community Colleges
Report Identifies Community College Student Needs and Issues
Nashville State Community College
Community Colleges
Nashville State Community College to Financially Aid Formerly Incarcerated Students
Pexels Pixabay 267885 (1)
Community Colleges
Loan Forgiveness Could Bring Back Students With Some Credit, No Degree: Community College Leaders
Dodge City Community College
Community Colleges
Dodge City Community College and Helicopter Flight Training Company Settle Lawsuit with VA for $7.5 Million
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
Central Connecticut State University
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assistant Vice President/Chief of Staff Facilities
Princeton University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Preparing Diverse Teachers for a Diverse Classroom with Dr. Katherine Norris
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More