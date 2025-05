With a total postsecondary enrollment of 18.4 million in the U.S., the number of students attending colleges and universities continues to rise, with community colleges showing particular growth.

“College student attendance patterns this spring compared to spring 2024 are reinforcing and building on the growth that we saw in the fall,”

said Dr. Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC), which released its report on spring 2025 enrollment