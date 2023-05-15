Philander Smith College President Dr. Roderick Smothers to Step Down

Arrman Kyaw
May 15, 2023

Dr. Roderick Smothers, president of Philander Smith College, will be leaving the school, ending his eight-year tenure, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.Dr. Roderick SmothersDr. Roderick Smothers

The announcement came in a May 11 email to alumni from Terry Esper, chairman of the school’s board of trustees.

"It is time to transition and move the college forward under new leadership,” Esper said in the email. Esper did not give details about Smothers’ departure.

Esper wrote: “On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want you to know that we remain committed to our mission to graduate academically accomplished students who are grounded as advocates for social justice and determined to change the world for the better.”

Read Next
Dr. Leonard Taylor
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Leonard Taylor Appointed Director of the National Survey of Student Engagement at Indiana University Bloomington
May 15, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Leonard Taylor
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Leonard Taylor Appointed Director of the National Survey of Student Engagement at Indiana University Bloomington
Dr. Lorenzo Lamar Esters
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Lorenzo Lamar Esters Appointed President of The Indianapolis Foundation
Dr. Linda Oubré
Leadership & Policy
Whittier College President Dr. Linda Oubré Announces Resignation
Gamal Abdelaziz
Leadership & Policy
Federal Court Tosses All Fraud Convictions of Two Parents in “Operation Varsity Blues” Admissions Scandal
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Adjunct Faculty, Military Science
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Vice President for Enrollment
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Adjunct Instructor - History
Western Technical College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Fundamental Lessons for Black Faculty and Student Success with Dr. Thomas A. Parham
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs