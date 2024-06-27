Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Tennessee State Names Johnson Interim President

Johnny Jackson
Jun 27, 2024

Dr. Ronald A. JohnsonDr. Ronald A. JohnsonDr. Ronald Johnson has been appointed interim president of Tennessee State University (TSU).

Johnson takes the helm from retiring President Dr. Glenda Glover and is expected to serve in the role for one year, as the TSU Board of Trustees conducts a search for a permanent president.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ronald Johnson and have him join the TSU family,” said Dakasha Winton, chair of the Tennessee State Board of Trustees. “Dr. Johnson’s distinguished higher education career, along with his accomplishments as an exceptional administrator, makes him the right fit for TSU at this time.”

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA in finance from Adelphi University as well as a master’s and Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University. He is the former president of Clark Atlanta University. He recently served as interim president at Kentucky State University.

“His proven leadership in strategically addressing complex issues, while developing innovative paths forward will further lead the University during this transition,” said Winton. “I know working with our students, staff, alumni and fellow board members, this next chapter will cement TSU's legacy of excellence.”

