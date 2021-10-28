Universities Nationwide Can Now Take Place in California State's Student Success Analytics Program

Faculty, staff and administrators at universities nationwide will now be able to take part in The California State University's (CSU) Student Success Analytics Certificate Program, which helps participants find equity-related insights from their respective campus data and implement changes accordingly.

“Over the last several years we've seen how analyzing student data can help faculty, staff and administrators close equity gaps on CSU campuses. We have developed a unique and innovative program that has been successful within our system, and we are pleased to welcome our higher education colleagues to be a part of this vitally important work," said CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph I. Castro.

Since launching the program five years ago, CSU says participation has increased tenfold, attracting national interest.

“Last year we welcomed teams from the University of Northern Colorado, Southern University, and Stanford University to our learning community. This year we look forward to engaging with additional participants from around the country to learn strategies for improving evidence-based equity-minded practices on their campus," said Dr. Jeff Gold, assistant vice chancellor for student success.



