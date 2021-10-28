Universities Nationwide Can Now Take Place in California State's Student Success Analytics Program

Jessica Ruf
Oct 28, 2021

Faculty, staff and administrators at universities nationwide will now be able to take part in The California State University's (CSU) Student Success Analytics Certificate Program, which helps participants find equity-related insights from their respective campus data and implement changes accordingly.

Innovative Dashboard“Over the last several years we've seen how analyzing student data can help faculty, staff and administrators close equity gaps on CSU campuses. We have developed a unique and innovative program that has been successful within our system, and we are pleased to welcome our higher education colleagues to be a part of this vitally important work," said CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph I. Castro.

Since launching the program five years ago, CSU says participation has increased tenfold, attracting national interest.

“Last year we welcomed teams from the University of Northern Colorado, Southern University, and Stanford University to our learning community. This year we look forward to engaging with additional participants from around the country to learn strategies for improving evidence-based equity-minded practices on their campus," said Dr. Jeff Gold, assistant vice chancellor for student success.


Related Stories
5b587734 7d83 4f97 8c4b 06b9256f594d7b6a341f 669c 4701 986a 1f01de0c59aa
News Roundup
Florida Restaurant Chain Continues to Offer Academic Scholarships to Latino, Hispanic Students
Gov. Henry McMaster
News Roundup
South Carolina Becomes 38th State to Join National Alliance Working to Boost College Completion
Blackwell Headshot1 231x343 (2)
News Roundup
American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Founding Dean
Wright State University
Associate Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Department Chair
UCLA
Vice Chancellor for Advancement
University of California San Diego
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
When the ‘Gates’ are Literally and Figuratively Closed to Gifted and Talented Education for Black Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More