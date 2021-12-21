Colorado Enrollment Manager Appointed to Role at Texas Women's University

Associate vice president of enrollment management at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Dr. Mary Sauceda, will take over the same role at Texas Woman’s University (TWU) this February.

With nearly 18 years of combined experience in enrollment management at Metropolitan State, the University of Denver and California State University, Fresno, Saucedo is credited with building "critical relationships with community partners, advancing underserved student populations and establishing mentoring programs aimed at student success," writes TWU.

“Mary Sauceda has vast experience in the enrollment management arena, an impressive record of accomplishment and an innovative approach to gaining positive results, which makes her an excellent fit for Texas Woman’s University,” said Monica Mendez-Grant, TWU’s vice president for Student Life.