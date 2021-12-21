Colorado Enrollment Manager Appointed to Role at Texas Women's University

Dec 21, 2021

Associate vice president of enrollment management at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Dr. Mary Sauceda, will take over the same role at Texas Woman’s University (TWU) this February.

Dr. Mary SaucedaDr. Mary SaucedaWith nearly 18 years of combined experience in enrollment management at Metropolitan State, the University of Denver and California State University, Fresno, Saucedo is credited with building "critical relationships with community partners, advancing underserved student populations and establishing mentoring programs aimed at student success," writes TWU.

“Mary Sauceda has vast experience in the enrollment management arena, an impressive record of accomplishment and an innovative approach to gaining positive results, which makes her an excellent fit for Texas Woman’s University,” said Monica Mendez-Grant, TWU’s vice president for Student Life.

Read Next
Sallie Mae Logo
News Roundup
The Sallie Mae Fund Provides $125K Grants to LGBTQ- and Hispanic-Serving Organizations
December 21, 2021
Related Stories
Finger Gc8d7d6dc8 1280
News Roundup
$2.5M Grant Helps Fund Digital Forensics Research Hub for Several MSIs and HBCUs, Led by Florida International University
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Lecturer Position, School of Systems & Enterprises
Stevens Institute of Technology
Multiple Open-Rank, Faculty Positions
Gallaudet Univeristy
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Postdoc Associate in Economics
University of Rochester
Vice President of Inclusion
Texas A&M-Commerce
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs