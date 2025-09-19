Kimberly Harvey has been named Alfred University’s new vice president for Student Experience. Harvey will begin her duties Jan. 5, 2026.

Harvey comes to Alfred from Nazareth University, where she spent more than five years leading efforts to strengthen the student experience through cross-campus collaboration focused on student well-being and belonging. Harvey began her tenure at Nazareth as Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement (2019-21) before serving three years as Associate Vice President for Student & Campus Life and Dean of Students. In March 2024 she was promoted to Associate Provost for Student Experience and Dean of Students.

Harvey has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from SUNY Fredonia, a master’s degree in college student personnel administration from Canisius University, and a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of Rochester.