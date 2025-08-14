Navigating Access and Opportunity in STEMM with Dr. Stephanie Rodriguez



In this episode, Dr. Stephanie Rodriguez, Director of the STEMM Opportunity Alliance (SOA) at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), sits down in the podcast to talk about STEMM education, workforce development, equity, and policy advancement.

From growing up in Indiana to earning her PhD in immunology, Rodriguez shares how a teacher’s spark changed the trajectory of her life — and informs her work to empower future scientists.

In this conversation, with Diverse host Ralph Newell, she dives deep into the challenges and opportunities facing STEMM education, including funding cuts, threats to DEI, as well as the crucial role of community colleges.

Rodriguez explains how she leads SOA’s national strategy to create seamless, equitable STEMM pathways, especially for underrepresented communities, and shares how 280+ organizations are supporting in coalition to build a more inclusive, innovative STEMM future.

Ready to understand the movement building tomorrow's diverse scientific workforce?

KEY POINTS:

Rodriguez’s Midwest upbringing and the reason behind her passion for science

Her transition from immunology research to policy, education, and systemic change

Why she believes “luck” shouldn’t determine access to STEMM careers

The STEMM Opportunity Alliance’s mission: to grow a diverse STEMM workforce by 2050

The five pillars of SOA: engagement, inspiration, discovery, innovation and opportunity

How funding cuts are impacting research, equity, and student opportunity

The critical and evolving role of community colleges in STEMM training and apprenticeships

Facing challenges in DEI efforts and how SOA is helping partners to adapt and persist

What’s next? Implement co-created strategies and build coalition resilience



Quotes:

“If your organization is involved in helping people get from curiosity to learning to career in STEMM, then there are resources and community available inside of the STEMM Opportunity Alliance.” – Dr. Stephanie Rodriguez

“The goal here is to make sure that the needs of one are being supported by the system that is doing the work — downstream and upstream.” – Dr. Stephanie Rodriguez

Resources:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) | Stephanie Rodriguez



