High Expectations: Black Head Coaches and the 2025 College Football Season

Black head football coaches in the elite Power 4 conferences remain a small group for the 2025 college season. There are only 8 among the 68 teams that make up the Power 4. According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) the number of Black football players continues to be roughly 46%, which is significantly more than the 12% the 8 Black head coaches represent.

Based on current AP rankings, the 8 head coaches have some of the biggest games of the season. And 3 of the 8 have good odds to make it into the College Football Playoff. Penn State and James Franklin are ranked the highest, currently at number 2. Followed by Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman at number 8 and Michigan and Serrone Moore at number 23.

Here’s a closer look at some of the biggest games for Black head coaches during the 2025 season:

UVA (Tony Elliott) vs. Florida State 9/26/25 – Florida State is currently ranked 10th so this will be a chance for Virginia to prove itself against a top ranked team.

Syracuse (Fran Brown) vs Clemson 9/20/25 – Clemson is currently ranked 12th over an unranked Syracuse, based on a close game last year Syracuse could pull off the upset.

Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman) vs Texas A&M 9/13/25 – Notre Dame is currently ranked 8th and Texas A&M is 16th. This matchup of top 25 ranked teams will be pivotal for both teams.

Penn State (James Franklin) vs Oregon 9/27/25 – Penn State is currently ranked 2nd and Oregon is 4th so this matchup will be epic.

Michigan (Sherrone Moore) vs Ohio State 11/29/25 – Michigan is currently ranked 23rd while Ohio State is ranked 1st. Ohio State is the defending National Champion, but Michigan did beat them last season in Columbus, Ohio.

Maryland (Mike Locksley) vs Illinois 11/15/25 – Illinois is currently ranked 9th so this could potentially give Maryland a chance to beat a top 10 program.

Colorado (Deion Sanders) vs Iowa State 10/11/25 – Iowa State is currently ranked 14th so Colorado could have a quality win against a top 25 team in this game.

UCLA (DeShaun Foster) vs. Penn State 10/4/25 – Penn State is currently ranked 2nd so this game will give UCLA the chance to win against the one of the best teams in the country.

Here is a breakdown of Black head football coaches in the Power 4 conferences and dates for some of their biggest games:

Atlantic Coast Conference - ACC (3 out of 18, including Notre Dame) Tony Elliott - University of Virginia 9/26 vs Florida State 10/25 vs UNC Fran Brown - Syracuse 9/20 vs Clemson 10/4 vs SMU Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame 9/13 vs Texas A&M 10/4 vs Boise State

Southeastern Conference - SEC (0 out of 16) Big 10 Conference (4 out of 18) James Franklin - Penn State 9/27 vs Oregon 11/1 vs Ohio State Sherrone Moore - Michigan 9/6 vs Oklahoma 11/29 vs Ohio State DeShaun Foster - UCLA 10/4 vs Penn State 11/15 vs Ohio State Mike Locksley - Maryland 11/15 vs Illinois 11/22 vs Michigan

Big 12 Conference (1 out 16) Deion Sanders - Colorado 10/11 vs Iowa State 11/22 vs Arizona State

Count on Diverse for an end of season update on the outcomes for these 8 coaches and their programs.