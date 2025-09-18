COMING SOON - Diverse: Issues In Higher Education becomes The EDU Ledger

Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Sep 18, 2025

We’re excited to share some important news. Later this month, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education becomes The EDU Ledger.

Though our name is changing, our mission remains: to deliver trusted reporting, rankings, and analysis that empower every member of the academic community — especially those whose stories and contributions have too often gone unseen.

As The EDU Ledger, we’ll continue to provide:

  • Research-based journalism that drives informed decisions
  • Thoughtful analysis with real-world impact
  • Coverage that reflects the full breadth of campus life — across backgrounds and lived experiences

We remain committed to being a platform where all voices are valued, and where institutions, leaders, and learners alike can confidently turn for knowledge, inspiration, and accountability.    

As a part of our continuous efforts to grow, improve and serve you better, The EDU Ledger will be laser focused on covering the issues surrounding the transformative impact of education and we promise to deliver the news that matters to you the most.

Please add @TheEDULedger to your safe sender list or address book and follow us on your favorite social media channels.

We’re excited for what’s ahead — and honored to have you as a reader of The EDU Ledger.

