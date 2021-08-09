Student Loan Pause Extended Until January 31, 2022

Rebecca Kelliher
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 9, 2021
081717_Student_debt

081717 Student DebtThe U.S. Department of Education will continue to halt student loan repayment, interest, and collections until January 31, 2022.

“The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment.”

The Department will notify borrowers of this final extension as well as provide resources on how to plan for payment restart once the pause ends.

