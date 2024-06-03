University of the Arts in Philadelphia Shutters

The University of the Arts in Philadelphia is closing, effective June 7.

The university, established in 1876, served some 1,300 students in 40 undergraduate and graduate programs. Its Board of Trustees announced the shutter after the Middle States Commission on Higher Education took immediate adverse action to withdraw the university’s accreditation.

The commission noted its actions resulted from the university’s noncompliance with the commission's procedures, requests for written reports, teach-out plan, and other actions such as demonstrating the university’s capacity to make required improvements and sustain itself in the short or long term.

“Despite our best efforts, we could not ultimately identify a viable path for the institution to remain open and in the service of its mission,” said a statement by Board Chair Judson Aaron and President Dr. Kerry Walk.

The board vowed to support students, faculty, and staff through its transition such as by offering seamless transfer pathways to other institutions including Temple University, Drexel University, Moore College of Art and Design, and others.

The commission requires that the university complete and submit for approval a written comprehensive, implementable teach-out plan with signed teach-out agreements by June 7. The plan would provide for the equitable treatment of students to complete their education.



