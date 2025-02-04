Alyssa Domico - Softball

School: Dominican University

Year: 2016

Major: Neuro Science

Alyssa Domico is a senior at Dominican University, where she has achieved a 4.0 cumulative GPA while majoring in neuroscience and carrying a double minor in chemistry and business administration. A native of Naperville, Illinois, Domico is a .321 career hitter in the Stars’ softball program. She received the Stars’ 2014 coaches’ award after being named to the NACC All-Freshman Team. Domico has volunteered as a youth math and science tutor and helped raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.