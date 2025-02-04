Corey Brown - Soccer

School: Queens University of Charlotte

Year: 2016

Major: Biochemistry



Corey Brown, a biochemistry major at Queens University of Charlotte and soccer team forward, started in all 19 games for the 2015 season. He tallied nine goals, 11 assists and led the team in points with 29. He also racked up five game-winning goals. A South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete with a cumulative 3.96 GPA, the Toronto native is in the Queens University of Charlotte Emerging Leaders Program and works with youth to help them become better athletes.