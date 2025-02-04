Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Corey Brown - Soccer

Feb 4, 2025

School: Queens University of Charlotte
Year: 2016
Major: Biochemistry

Corey Brown, a biochemistry major at Queens University of Charlotte and soccer team forward, started in all 19 games for the 2015 season. He tallied nine goals, 11 assists and led the team in points with 29. He also racked up five game-winning goals. A South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete with a  cumulative 3.96 GPA, the Toronto native is in the Queens University of Charlotte Emerging Leaders Program and works with youth to help them become better athletes.

