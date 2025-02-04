Marcus Paige - Basketball

School: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Year: 2016



A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill senior, Marcus Paige is the only three-time captain for the men’s basketball team. He is the team’s all time leader in free throw percentage (.865). Prior to the 2015-16 season, Sports Illustrated named him the No. 2 high-impact senior in the nation. Paige won the Skip Prosser award as the Men’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year in 2015. He volunteers at elementary schools and has worked at a Special Olympics clinic.