Gymnast Stephanie Relova is a senior business management major at San José State University. SJSU Gymnastics team captain for two years in a row, Relova is one of the team’s top competitors on bars and beam. Relova was named to the First Team All-MPSF on beam in 2018 and received Specialist of the Week honors in 2017. She has received several honors and awards while at SJSU, such as being named to the First Team All-MPSF on beam in 2018, a three-time NACGC/W Scholastic AllAmerica honoree, two-time Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars, San José President’s Scholar and Academic All-MPSF honoree. She has an overall GPA of 3.92