Lauren Waller, a biology behavioral health major at Penn State University, is a golf sensation. Waller carries a 74 stroke average and is a consistent starter for the Penn State Women’s Golf team since her freshman season and has never missed a collegiate tournament. She is a three-time NCAA Academic All American and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipient and was named the 2017 recipient of the Penn State Katie Futcher Outstanding Academic and Athletic Performance Award. Waller is a member of the Penn State Wellfare Committee which helps to collaborate and implement new ideas to improve student-athletes’ academic endeavors and well-being. Waller also volunteered with Birdies of the Heart where she helped raise funds and awareness for Women’s Heart Health.