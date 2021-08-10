Kendall Skuse

cmaadmin (EDU)
Aug 10, 2021

School: Buffalo State College
Year: Senior
Major: Speech Language Pathology

Kendall Skuse, who is lacrosse team captain at Buffalo State College, is a senior majoring in speech language pathology. Skuse’s overall stats include a total of 44 points, 23 of which were goals and 21 assists, 31 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. She is heavily involved in her community, volunteering at the City of Lights, where she decorated downtown Buffalo neighborhoods with Christmas lights; walks and plays with abandoned dogs at the Scottsville Animal Shelter; works at a Soup Kitchen through Church and Foreign Language Honor Society, a Delaware Park Cleanup, a tutor at Buffalo State’s Tutoring Learning Center, a youth sports instructor, recreation supervisor and a camp counselor to third and fourth graders. Skuse was named to the Buffalo State Dean’s List for the 2017-18 academic year and has an overall GPA of 3.98.

