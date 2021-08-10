J.T. Escobar

cmaadmin (EDU)
Aug 10, 2021

School: University of Northern Florida
Year: Senior
Major: Criminology

J.T. Escobar, a criminology major at the University of North Florida (UNF), is a basketball sensation. In the 2017-18 season, Escobar played and started in every game, averaging 11.5 points per game. He frequently made the UNF Dean’s List and was ranked fifth in the ASUN for three-point percentage and was nationally listed in the Top 50 for both three-point percentage and points made. Escobar finished the season with 66 rebounds, 43 assists and 91 three-pointers. Escobar has been extremely active in the community, participating in church events with children, providing basketball lessons to underprivileged children and serves as a mentor and leadership teacher to middle and high school students. He also frequently helps load and unload materials for Alzheimer’s Association’s various weekend walk-a-thons.

Read Next
GRANT-RIVERS
2019
Grant Rivers
August 10, 2021
Related Stories
GRANT-RIVERS
2019
Grant Rivers
SANIL-THOMAS
2019
Sanil Thomas
KENDALL-SKUSE
2019
Kendall Skuse
LAUREN-WALLER
2019
Lauren Waller
Featured Jobs
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant / MD / DO
Virginia Tech Schiffert Health Center
Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics
Western Connecticut State University
Assist Provost Admissions & Enrollment Operations
University of Texas at Dallas
Equity in Student Success Coach
Kirkwood Community College
Professor of Health Administration
Rutgers University Bloustein School
Find A JobPost A Job
Diverse Poll
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More