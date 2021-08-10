J.T. Escobar, a criminology major at the University of North Florida (UNF), is a basketball sensation. In the 2017-18 season, Escobar played and started in every game, averaging 11.5 points per game. He frequently made the UNF Dean’s List and was ranked fifth in the ASUN for three-point percentage and was nationally listed in the Top 50 for both three-point percentage and points made. Escobar finished the season with 66 rebounds, 43 assists and 91 three-pointers. Escobar has been extremely active in the community, participating in church events with children, providing basketball lessons to underprivileged children and serves as a mentor and leadership teacher to middle and high school students. He also frequently helps load and unload materials for Alzheimer’s Association’s various weekend walk-a-thons.