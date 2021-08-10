Sanil Thomas

Aug 10, 2021

School: The Ohio State University
Year: Senior
Major: Finance and Marketing

Volleyball player Sanil Thomas is a finance and marketing major at The Ohio State University. Thomas was a starting setter for all 31 matches of the season and helped steer the team’s offense to a .343 team hitting percentage and 13.44 kills per set, both ranking top-3 nationally. In OSU’s most recent season, Thomas posted a total of 1,309 assists, 16 digs, 39 blocks, 31 aces and seven kills. With an overall GPA of 3.847, Thomas is a two-time recipient of the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award, a three-time Ohio State Scholar Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was awarded a National Buckeye Scholar and Maximus Scholarship. Thomas is a frequent advocate of Team IMPACT, which matches children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams to help build strength, camaraderie and support. He also participates with Buckeye Buddies, closely interacting with BuckeyeThon miracle families and spending time with children diagnosed with cancer and other lifethreatening diseases.

