Grant Rivers

Aug 10, 2021

School: North Carolina State University
Year: Graduate Student
Major: Communication

North Carolina State University graduate student Grant Rivers is a track and cross country superstar and studies communication. Rivers placed 5th in the outdoor decathlon at the ACC Championships during the 2018 season and was selected to the Second Team All-ACC Honors in the decathlon placing 5th overall. He also made the Bermuda National team in 2017 and trained for the Olympics. Rivers’ volunteer work focuses on helping children and families in need, in addition to the Boys and Girls Club, working at youth track camps and mentoring high school athletes. He has written chapters for a book titled Reimagining Communication and is working on a second publication set to be finished in fall 2019. He has a 3.889 overall GPA.

