Dr. Stella L. Smith

Oct 17, 2022

Smith, Stella
Title: Associate Director of the MACH III Center, Prairie View A&M University

Smith is an experienced qualitative and quantitative researcher with a focus on mentoring and leadership development of underrepresented populations in higher education; particularly African American women, access to higher education for underserved populations, community-university partnerships, and strategies for P–20 educational pipeline alignment. The associate director of the MACH III Center at Prairie View A&M University, Smith also served as a postdoctoral fellow and associate director of the Longhorn Link Program at The University of Texas at Austin. Smith is also an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling at Prairie View where she teaches a variety of classes including The School Principalship and Community and School Relations. She has authored and co-authored several peer reviewed articles and is a frequent presenter at local, state, national and international conferences.


 


Related Stories
Boykin
2019
Dr. Tiffany F. Boykin
GRANT-RIVERS
2019
Grant Rivers
SANIL-THOMAS
2019
Sanil Thomas
JT-ESCOBAR
2019
J.T. Escobar
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Director of Admissions
Gould Academy
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More