Stella Wiesemann

Apr 25, 2023

School:  George Washington University         
Year: Junior
Major: Business

Tennis standout Stella Wiesemann of George Washington University is a business major with a 3.77 GPA. She has earned spots on the dean’s list and athletic dean’s list and has been named Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team. The tennis team has participated in community service with the organization We See You, which helps homeless people in the DMV area. Last fall, they distributed clothes and toiletries. “Stella exemplifies high standards both on court and in the classroom,” says coach George Rodriguez. “A true leader on the team, a leader in the classroom and a leader in the community.”

Read Next
Kouijzer Ts Fhc2022 23 Headshots 0019 1 Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Julie Kouijzer
April 25, 2023
Related Stories
Kouijzer Ts Fhc2022 23 Headshots 0019 1 Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Julie Kouijzer
Ashley Linares Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Ashley Linares
Ryono, Kelly Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Kelly Ryono
Kristin Boos Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Kristin Boos
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Program Specialist - Second Year Experience (Temporary -Short term hourly)
Antelope Valley College
Director of the School of Cybersecurity & Associate or Full Professor in Engineering and Technology
Old Dominion University
Health Professional
University of Pittsburgh
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Administrative Assistant II, Air Force ROTC
University of Delaware
Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education
The Bryan Group
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Philomena Mantella, President, Grand Valley State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More