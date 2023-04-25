School: George Washington University

Tennis standout Stella Wiesemann of George Washington University is a business major with a 3.77 GPA. She has earned spots on the dean’s list and athletic dean’s list and has been named Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team. The tennis team has participated in community service with the organization We See You, which helps homeless people in the DMV area. Last fall, they distributed clothes and toiletries. “Stella exemplifies high standards both on court and in the classroom,” says coach George Rodriguez. “A true leader on the team, a leader in the classroom and a leader in the community.”