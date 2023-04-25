School: University of Illinois

Year: Senior

Major: Kinesiology

Kelly Ryono of the University of Illinois softball team has sustained a 4.0 GPA while earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary sciences and working on a master’s degree in kinesiology. Her extensive volunteer work has included the Fighting Illini Kid’s Reading Program, Holiday Toy Drive and Girl Power Mentorship Program, and she has been a SAAC representative. “Kelly Ryono is dedicated to getting it done in the classroom while working hard at her craft to be one of the best softball players in the Big Ten,” says coach Tyra Perry. “Kelly’s passion for academic and athletic achievement has made a lasting impact on Illini softball.”