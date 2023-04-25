School: Felician University

Distance runner Ashley Linares of Felician University’s track and cross country teams is a social and behavioral sciences major with a concentration in digital media and culture. She has a 3.83 cumulative GPA. She is passionate about creating social impact through the use of digital tools that leads to lasting social change. Linares was a key part of Felician’s first-ever Central Atlantic Conference Championship women’s title, helping the team secure the cross country win last October.