Ashley Linares

Apr 25, 2023

School: Felician University
Year: Senior
Major: Behavioral Sciences

Distance runner Ashley Linares of Felician University’s track and cross country teams is a social and behavioral sciences major with a concentration in digital media and culture. She has a 3.83 cumulative GPA. She is passionate about creating social impact through the use of digital tools that leads to lasting social change. Linares was a key part of Felician’s first-ever Central Atlantic Conference Championship women’s title, helping the team secure the cross country win last October.

