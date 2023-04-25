Julie Kouijzer

Apr 25, 2023

School: University of Louisville
Year: Senior
Major: Marketing

Senior field hockey player Julie Kouijzer of University of Louisville is a two-time NFHCA All-America, three-time NFHCA All-West Region and two-time ACC All-Tournament Team honoree who earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors five times in her career. A marketing major, Kouijzer’s community outreach activities have included Parkland Boys & Girls Club, MLK Day of Service Letter Writing Project and Read Across America. “Julie’s commitment both on and off the field, her leadership and her overall growth throughout her time at Louisville has enabled her to be one of the best student-athletes in our field hockey program’s history,” says coach Justine Sowry.

