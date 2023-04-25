School: DePaul University

Year: Senior

Major: Art

DePaul University senior soccer forward Kristin Boos is an art major with a cumulative GPA of 3.92. Among her sporting accolades, Boos was named All-Big East Second Team and United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Third Team. Among her community activities are Team Up for Chicago Kids, Operation Christmas Child and Be the Match Donor Drive. Academically, she has been on the athletic director’s honor roll and dean’s list every quarter and has three times made the Big East All-Academic Team. “Kris brings a ton of energy to training and games and is always looking for ways to help her teammates be their best,” says coach Michele O’Brien.