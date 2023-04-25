School: Loyola University Maryland

Lacrosse player Sydni Black of Loyola University Maryland is a junior with a 3.77 cumulative GPA majoring in information systems and data analysis, and leadership and organization effect. In her sport, she was named All-Patriot League Second Team. Black is a member of Student-Athletes for Social Justice, the Black Student-Athlete Coalition and the Loyola University Diversity Advisory Board, and she is a two-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. “Sydni exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete and is a phenomenal role model for young women across the country,” says coach Jen Adams.