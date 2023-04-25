School: Vanderbilt University

Year: Senior

Major: Public Policy

Vanderbilt University senior sprinter Kaira Brown has earned accolades on the track and in the classroom. Majoring in public policy studies and Latino & Latina studies, Brown has been on Vanderbilt’s dean’s list for six semesters and on the SEC Academic Honor Roll for three years. She has participated in numerous volunteer and community activities, including virtual readings with Jones Elementary, a voter registration drive and the Black Student-Athlete Group Day of Impact. “Kaira thrives in environments where she is pushed to exceed her current level and go towards her full potential,” says Althea Thomas, director of cross country/track and field.