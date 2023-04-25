School: William Smith College

Year: Senior

Major: Mathematics and Architectural Studies

Hobart and William Smith College senior Lauren DeVaney, a mathematics and architectural studies major, has been on her school’s dean’s list as well as being named a Liberty League All-Academic three times. A starting forward for the Herons, DeVaney is fourth in the Liberty League in points per game. “While she sets standards for herself and her teammates, what sets her apart is her follow-through and commitment to achieving those high standards,” says William Smith basketball coach Lindsay Sharman. “We don’t always recognize legacy in the moment, but I have no doubt that Lauren’s legacy will be felt in our program for years to come.”