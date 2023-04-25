School: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Year: Senior

Major: Nutrition and Health Sciences



Swimmer Madesyn Ronquillio of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has maintained a 3.83 GPA while pursuing the major of nutrition and health sciences. She is her team’s captain, has earned two Nebraska letters and is the recipient of the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award. Ronquillio has been active on the SAAC and the Husker Pantry Student Advisory Board as well as volunteering for numerous community activities. “If a student-athlete’s legacy could be one of being either a great athlete, scholar or great person, this is certainly significant. Madesyn Ronquillio embodies all of these and is a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete,” says swimming and diving coach Pablo Morales.