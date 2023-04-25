Madesyn Ronquillio

Apr 25, 2023

School: University of Nebraska-Lincoln 
Year: Senior
Major: Nutrition and Health Sciences

Swimmer Madesyn Ronquillio of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has maintained a 3.83 GPA while pursuing the major of nutrition and health sciences. She is her team’s captain, has earned two Nebraska letters and is the recipient of the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award. Ronquillio has been active on the SAAC and the Husker Pantry Student Advisory Board as well as volunteering for numerous community activities. “If a student-athlete’s legacy could be one of being either a great athlete, scholar or great person, this is certainly significant. Madesyn Ronquillio embodies all of these and is a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete,” says swimming and diving coach Pablo Morales.

Read Next
Kouijzer Ts Fhc2022 23 Headshots 0019 1 Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Julie Kouijzer
April 25, 2023
Related Stories
Kouijzer Ts Fhc2022 23 Headshots 0019 1 Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Julie Kouijzer
Ashley Linares Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Ashley Linares
Ryono, Kelly Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Kelly Ryono
Stella Wiesemann Lois Elfman
Female Sport Finalists
Stella Wiesemann
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Veteran Coordinator
Princeton University
Health Professional
University of Pittsburgh
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education
The Bryan Group
Major Gifts Manager
American Institute of Physics
Salisbury University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Philomena Mantella, President, Grand Valley State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More