Taj Salawu

Apr 25, 2023

School: College of the Holy Cross
Year: Senior
Major: Computer Science

A senior computer science major with a 3.72 GPA, Taj Salawu is a standout on the College of Holy Cross’ soccer team and an honoree on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. “Taj has always been able to balance his commitment to academics and athletics,” says head soccer coach Marco Koolman. He served as team captain his junior and senior seasons and played in all 18 of the team’s games, starting 12 times. He has volunteered at a local soccer league, running his own kids’ team and coaching. A member of the Holy Cross Men of Color Athletes, he has also volunteered at Working for Worcester.

Read Next
Johnson, Jovoni Rice Football Lois Elfman
Male Sport Finalists
JoVoni Johnson-McCray
April 25, 2023
Related Stories
Johnson, Jovoni Rice Football Lois Elfman
Male Sport Finalists
JoVoni Johnson-McCray
Green,elijah fb 197 Lois Elfman
Male Sport Finalists
Elijah Green
Kobe Brown Lois Elfman
Male Sport Finalists
Kobe Brown
Bridges Braelen (22 23 Hs Coat) Lois Elfman
Male Sport Finalists
Braelen Bridges
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education
The Bryan Group
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Adjunct Health & Physical Education
Community College of Allegheny County
Manager, Health IT
University of Delaware
Director of the School of Cybersecurity & Associate or Full Professor in Engineering and Technology
Old Dominion University
Vice President for Enrollment
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Philomena Mantella, President, Grand Valley State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More