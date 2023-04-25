School: College of the Holy Cross

Year: Senior

Major: Computer Science



A senior computer science major with a 3.72 GPA, Taj Salawu is a standout on the College of Holy Cross’ soccer team and an honoree on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. “Taj has always been able to balance his commitment to academics and athletics,” says head soccer coach Marco Koolman. He served as team captain his junior and senior seasons and played in all 18 of the team’s games, starting 12 times. He has volunteered at a local soccer league, running his own kids’ team and coaching. A member of the Holy Cross Men of Color Athletes, he has also volunteered at Working for Worcester.