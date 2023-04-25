School: Rice University

Year: Junior

Major: Economics

A member of Rice University’s football team, JoVoni Johnson-McCray, a redshirt junior economics major with a Spanish language certificate, has been the recipient of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic medal and has been on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll as well as Rice President’s Honor Roll. He has volunteered with BeMyEyes, for both Spanish and English-speaking blind people, and helped low-income Spanish speakers connect with community banking programs. “JoVoni’s academic and athletic career at Rice has been admirable from the moment he stepped foot on campus. He has shown eagerness and capability to learn and is always receptive to new ideas both on the field and in the classroom,” says football coach Mike Bloomgren.