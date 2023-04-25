School: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Year: Junior

Major: Business Administration



Football standout Elijah Green of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a junior majoring in business administration. He has been on the All-ACC Academic Team, the ACC Academic Honor Roll, UNC dean’s list and been named a Tar Heel Scholar- Kathy Zambrana, football academic counselor Athlete. Green plans, organizes and leads weekly bible study with over 20 players on the football team. He is on the SAAC executive council. “An exceptional individual and student-athlete, Elijah continually demonstrates excellence in all areas,” says Kathy Zambrana, football academic counselor. “He has served in several leadership roles both at the regional and national levels, giving voice to the student-athlete experience.”