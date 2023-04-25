School: University of Missouri

Year: Senior

Major: General Studies





Kobe Brown, a senior on the University of Missouri basketball team, is a general studies major with a minor in psychology, human development and family sciences as well as a multicultural certificate. He has been on the dean’s list and SEC Academic Honor Roll. A member of Mizzou’s SAAC, Brown has participated in community service, including the Food Bank of Central Missouri, children’s hospital visits and reading to local elementary school students. “Kobe is motivated to succeed in the classroom, always giving his best efforts and putting in the time to earn high grades,” says Michelle Kelly, academic coordinator for men’s basketball. “His positive attitude toward academics serves as an example to his teammates.”