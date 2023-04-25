Braelen Bridges

Apr 25, 2023

School: University of Georgia
Year: Senior
Major: Nonprofit Management and Leadership

A graduate student studying nonprofit management and leadership at the University of Georgia, Braelen Bridges is a standout on the basketball team, the first Bulldog to lead the SEC in field goal percentage since 1980. Bridges is the recipient of the Tom and Jeannette Greeson Men’s Basketball Scholarship and the William K. Holmes Scholarship. His community service activities include the Boys and Girls Club of Athens and working with kids at Best Level Basketball. “Braelen’s contributions on the basketball court are what’s most noticed publicly, but his leadership within the classroom and community are equally impressive,” says basketball coach Mike White.

