Alvaro Alonso-Sanchez

Apr 25, 2023

School: Wabash College
Year: Senior
Major: Computer Science

Alvaro Alonso-Sanchez, a member of the tennis team at Wabash College and a computer science major with a 3.95 GPA, was an honorable mention All-North Coast Conference selection and was named a scholar athlete by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. A member of the SAAC, Alonso-Sanchez has volunteered his time teaching tennis to local youth. “Alvaro puts in great work every single day on the tennis court and in the classroom and has been someone that our younger players can look up to and learn how to be the best student-athlete they can be,” says tennis coach Daniel Bickett.

