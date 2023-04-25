Reis Thomas

Apr 25, 2023

School: Wabash College
Year: Senior
Major: Spanish

Originally a three-sport athlete at Wabash College (football, basketball, and track), now in his senior year, Reis Thomas has focused on track and field, excelling in the discus and showing promise in the shot put. A Spanish major, he has a 3.72 GPA. “He doesn’t talk a lot, but when he does, people listen. That’s by his actions and the way he carries himself on and off the track,” says coach Clyde Morgan. A member of the dean’s list throughout college, Thomas has been an All-Academic selection by the North Coast Athletic Conference and the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

