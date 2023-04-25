School: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Year: Junior

Major: Biological Sciences

Biological sciences major, track and field athlete Micaylon Moore is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a 3.86 GPA. His academic honors have included Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Academic All-Big Ten Dean’s List and Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. A member of the SAAC, his community outreach has included hospital and school visits, food drives and the Brother2Brother Symposium. “He is humble, charismatic and willing to take on challenges for the betterment of others,” says Dr. Lawrence Chatters, executive associate AD for strategic initiatives. “Micaylon demonstrates commitment and discipline in all areas of his life.”