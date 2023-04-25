School: UCLA

Year: Senior

Major: Education



Chase Griffin, a senior quarterback with UCLA football, is an education major with a 3.84 cumulative GPA. “Chase is one of the most driven young people I have come across. He has a plan for each day, each week, month, and year to make both himself and the world around him better,” says Dr. Savanna Forry, associate director of student-athletic success–football. In 2022, he was UCLA’s nominee for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for “exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.” Griffin served as the football team’s volunteer representative for the Voting Matters Initiative, formulating a spreadsheet detailing team-by-team voter registration and early-voting numbers.