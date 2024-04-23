Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

McKenzie Long

Apr 23, 2024

School: University of Mississippi
Major: MPH
Year: Senior

McKenzie Long is the 2023 Women’s 200-Meter Outdoor Track and Field SEC Champion — and runner-up in the subsequent NCAA meet. The sprinter is pursuing an MPH at the University of Mississippi, where she has been recognized on the AD Honor Roll and the SEC Honor Roll. She also volunteers in projects supporting food sustainability and security. “She has done all the necessary things to set herself up, so that when she does finish her career in sport, she will have a profession to transition into,” said Connie Price- Smith, the track and field/cross country head coach for the Ole Miss Rebels. “She is mentally and emotional one of the strongest, most focused, and dedicated athletes that I have had the privilege of having in my program.” 

