Vanessa Deniz

Apr 23, 2024

School: University of Georgia
Major: Communications Studies
Year: Senior

University of Georgia gymnast Vanessa Deniz majors in communication studies with a minor in fashion merchandising. Throughout her collegiate career, the Georgia Bulldog has received several academic honors, including being named to the Academic All-Big 12 Conference Team and the UGA Dean's List. Deniz is a devoted guest services volunteer at Athens Church in Athens, Georgia. She participates in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and organizes weekly Team Bible Study for the university’s gymnastics team. In the local community, she regularly assists staff at Athens-Clarke County Library in organizing storytelling for young library patrons, and not least, she volunteers annually for Special Olympics. 

